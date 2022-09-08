90% countries seeing decline in human development index value, says UNDP India representative

India's decline in the human development mirrors the global trend. The country's HDI value has also declined for two straight years. India ranks 132 out of 191 nations.

For the first time in 32 years, human development has declined globally for two years in a row. Nine of every 10 countries registered a decline in their human development index score in either 2020 or 2021, stated the United Nations report.

“The pandemic has definitely been one of the severe crisis that the humans are facing. There are other crisis such as climate change and war. All these crisis are global, it is not localized, so it is impacting human development across the world. India is not the only country which is facing this decline, 90 percent of the countries around the world are facing this decline due to these multiple array of crisis,” Shoko Noda, UNDP India Representative, told CNBC-TV18.

She said there are three 'I's that have been suggested in the report — investment, insurance and innovation.

"Investment is happening already but more needs to be spent in renewables because climate change crisis is imminent. So more renewable energy is needed. Also more investment is needed on disaster management and health sector because this pandemic is not going to be the last, we may have more pandemics. So preparation for future pandemics is also extremely important. When we say investment, it is not only from the government. Private sector and the public sector have to work hand in hand to see where the financial gaps are. So investment is extremely important,” she said.

There were several unprecedented situations — mainly the COVID-19 pandemic — that have reversed the global human development by five years, the report has said.

To make things worse, the report's outlook for 2022 is grim due to the impact of the Russia and Ukraine war on energy and security. India's decline in the human development mirrors the global trend. The country's HDI value has also declined for two straight years.

India ranks 132 out of 191 nations. India's score has dropped one point since last year and it continues to be in the medium human development report category. The UN report attributes this drop to a slump in life expectancy from 69 to 67 years.

However, there may be a silver lining. The impact on gender inequality on human development in India is lower compared to other nations. The report also says that India is bridging the human development gap between men and women faster than the world.

“India is narrowing the gap between male and female human development index achievement and it is faster than the world. The worsening of gender inequality in India is much smaller than it is in the world, it reflects governments’ commitment on putting the gender agenda upfront,” Noda said.

However, she added that India still needs to have expansion of the skill programme for women to support their participation in the workforce.

