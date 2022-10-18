Homeworld news

Antonio Guterres supports PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Vladimir Putin

Antonio Guterres supports PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Vladimir Putin

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Updated)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is "not an era of war", emphasising that all efforts towards creating conditions for a solution to the Ukraine conflict under the UN Charter and international law will be "very much welcomed."
More details awaited.
(Edited by : Sangam Singh)
First Published:  IST
