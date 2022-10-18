Antonio Guterres supports PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Vladimir Putin

By PTI

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is "not an era of war", emphasising that all efforts towards creating conditions for a solution to the Ukraine conflict under the UN Charter and international law will be "very much welcomed."

More details awaited.