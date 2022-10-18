    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Antonio Guterres supports PM Modi's 'not an era of war' remark to Vladimir Putin

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is "not an era of war".

    UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that he fully supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark to Russian President Vladimir Putin that this is "not an era of war", emphasising that all efforts towards creating conditions for a solution to the Ukraine conflict under the UN Charter and international law will be "very much welcomed."
    More details awaited.
    Also Read: Russia's Sukhoi Su-34 fighter hits apartments in city near Ukraine, six dead
     
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Antonio GuterresUnited Nations

