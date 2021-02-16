  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters

Updated : February 16, 2021 08:55 AM IST

The army said late on Monday that protests were harming stability and had left people in fear.
Violence during the protests has been limited compared to that under previous juntas, but police have opened fire several times to disperse protesters, including on Monday.
UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses - report

South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses - report

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Nureca IPO subscribed over 5 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 31 times

Nureca IPO subscribed over 5 times so far on Day 1; retail portion booked 31 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement