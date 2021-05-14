  • SENSEX
UN Security Council to meet on Sunday about Israel, Gaza

Updated : May 14, 2021 08:20:19 IST

All council members also have to agree to a meeting under rules guiding the body’s virtual operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worried that hostilities could spiral out of control, the United States is sending an envoy to the region.
Published : May 14, 2021 08:17 AM IST

