Homeworld news

UN meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists

UN meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists

1 Min(s) Read

By PTI  IST (Published)

Mini

Terrorism poses one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to the UN and the chair of the UN committee. She made the remarks while addressing a press conference.

The UN Counter-Terrorism Committee will discuss ways to deal with terrorist groups using the internet, new online payment mechanisms and unmanned aerial systems. While the first day's meeting will take place in Mumbai on October 28, the second day's deliberations will take place in New Delhi the next day.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

Terrorism poses one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, said Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to the UN and the chair of the UN committee. She made the remarks while addressing a press conference.
Also Read: UN food agency chief presses Gulf states to ‘’step up’' on aid
Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be among foreign ministers who will attend the inaugural session of the meeting in Mumbai. The meeting will focus on dealing with the use of internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorists, Kamboj said.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

terrorismUnited Nations

Previous Article

Exclusive | Tata Steel CEO says green energy transition in UK cannot happen without government support

Next Article

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka coach Silverwood not giving up on semi-final spot after defeat against Australia