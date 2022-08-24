    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    IAEA says it could visit Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
    Ukraine and Russia have traded blame for the repeated shelling, some of which has grazed the plant. It was seized by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February but is still run mainly by Ukrainian technicians.

    The UN nuclear watchdog will visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine within days if talks to gain access succeed, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
    "I'm continuing to consult very actively and intensively with all parties," the International Atomic Energy Agency's statement quoted IAEA chief Rafael Grossi as saying.
    "The mission (to Zaporizhzhia) is expected to take place within the next few days if ongoing negotiations succeed."
    Russia fired rockets at towns to the west of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine early on Monday.
    Artillery and rocket fire close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarised.
    Last week, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call stressing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear installations.
