UN deputy secretary-general visits India to discuss various global issues

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) Amina J Mohammed on Monday arrived in India for her three-day visit, with an aim to discuss various global issues, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Her visit spanning three days from July 3-5 is her first visit to India since her reappointment as the UN Deputy Secretary General for a second five-year term in January 2022.

The UN DSG was accompanied by India's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, and was received by UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombe Sharpe and other MEA officials, upon her arrival in India.

According to MEA, during the visit, the DSG will hold separate meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

"The DSG’s visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on India’s ongoing G20 presidency and its achievements in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the SDG summit in September this year, and issues related to climate action in context of developmental priorities," the MEA said.

The DSG will also be travelling to Bengaluru where she will be interacting with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India’s achievements in the digital technology domain that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges.

"The visit is a reflection of India’s abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its contribution to the UN and its ongoing G20 Presidency, in addressing global challenges meaningfully," said MEA statement.