CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsUN deputy secretary general visits India to discuss various global issues

UN deputy secretary-general visits India to discuss various global issues

UN deputy secretary-general visits India to discuss various global issues
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 9:41:39 PM IST (Published)

Her visit spanning three days from July 3-5 is her first visit to India since her reappointment as the UN Deputy Secretary General for a second five-year term in January 2022.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) Amina J Mohammed on Monday arrived in India for her three-day visit, with an aim to discuss various global issues, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Her visit spanning three days from July 3-5 is her first visit to India since her reappointment as the UN Deputy Secretary General for a second five-year term in January 2022.
The UN DSG was accompanied by India's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, and was received by UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombe Sharpe and other MEA officials, upon her arrival in India.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X