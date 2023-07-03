UN deputy secretary-general visits India to discuss various global issues

Her visit spanning three days from July 3-5 is her first visit to India since her reappointment as the UN Deputy Secretary General for a second five-year term in January 2022.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) Amina J Mohammed on Monday arrived in India for her three-day visit, with an aim to discuss various global issues, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The UN DSG was accompanied by India's Ambassador to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, and was received by UN Resident Coordinator in India, Shombe Sharpe and other MEA officials, upon her arrival in India.