Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
World

UN chief warns `vaccine nationalism' is moving at full speed

Updated : December 10, 2020 08:44 AM IST

The UN chief reiterated his call for vaccines to be treated as a global public good, available to everyone, everywhere on the planet, especially in Africa.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a high-level UN General Assembly meeting last week on COVID-19 that the light at the end of the tunnel is growing steadily brighter to end the pandemic.
UN chief warns `vaccine nationalism' is moving at full speed

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Banks receive requests to recast 1.10 lakh accounts so far; IBA seeks relaxations in debt restructuring scheme

Banks receive requests to recast 1.10 lakh accounts so far; IBA seeks relaxations in debt restructuring scheme

IRDAI proposes standard personal accident product from April 1

IRDAI proposes standard personal accident product from April 1

Gold falls 1% as equities extend rally on vaccine optimism

Gold falls 1% as equities extend rally on vaccine optimism

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement