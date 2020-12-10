World UN chief warns `vaccine nationalism' is moving at full speed Updated : December 10, 2020 08:44 AM IST The UN chief reiterated his call for vaccines to be treated as a global public good, available to everyone, everywhere on the planet, especially in Africa. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a high-level UN General Assembly meeting last week on COVID-19 that the light at the end of the tunnel is growing steadily brighter to end the pandemic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.