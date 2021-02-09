World UN Chief Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with Human Rights Council Updated : February 09, 2021 09:44 AM IST The United Nations looks forward to hearing the crucial voice of the United States across the Council’s urgent work, the statement said. Under the Trump administration, the US had withdrawn from the United Nations Human Rights Council. Members of the Council serve for a period of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply