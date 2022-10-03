UK’s Lizz Truss government makes a U-turn on 45p tax cut

By CNBCTV18.com

After days of speculation, the Lizz Truss government has announced that it will be axing its plans of reducing the income tax for some of the wealthiest residents in the UK. The proposed tax cut was part of the British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng’s, new mini-budget. The mini-budget saw Kwarteng propose radical tax cuts at a time when the British public has been facing a cost of living crisis as energy, fuel and food prices have continued to rise rapidly. The move came after an internal Conservatory Party revolt.

“We get it, and we have listened,” Kwarteng said in a statement that he issued over Twitter.

“It is clear that the abolition of the 45p tax rate has become a distraction from our overriding mission to tackle the challenges facing our country. As a result, I'm announcing we are not proceeding with the abolition of the 45p tax rate. We get, and we have listened. This will allow us to focus on delivering the major parts of our growth package,” Kwarteng said.

Kwarteng seemed to suggest that Truss had backed out from the plan.

“Liz Truss said she was prepared to take unpopular decisions. But she has buckled,” Kwarteng said at the Tory Party Conference, where he had earlier been expected to defend the proposed changes.

The sudden about-face comes just a day after PM Truss had gone on to say that her government was ‘committed’ to the 45p tax cut in an interview with the BBC. The costly U-turn comes after growing internal dissent in the Tory camp, led by political heavyweights like former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps. Truss may have scrapped the plans after releasing that there was very little chance of the proposed changes passing through the British Parliament.

Kwarteng’s mini-budget had resulted in the British pound sliding to its weakest against the US dollar and a rapid sell-off for UK government bonds, as the mini-budget had no suggestions of how the government would be making up the deficit in tax income. The tax cuts were criticised by economists and analysts, with even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) openly questioning the “large and untargeted fiscal” plan. Now with the tax cut scrapped, bond yields and the pound surged, with investors asking for compensation.

The proposed tax abolition for the UK’s richest 1 percent would have meant a 1 billion pound windfall from reduced taxes for the country’s billionaires. The richest 1 percent would have received 10,000 pounds a year on average in reduced taxes, a figure that is around one-third of the median yearly household income in the UK.