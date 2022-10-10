Homeworld news

Ukrainian President Zelensky to hold talks with G7 leaders on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Zelensky to hold talks with G7 leaders on Tuesday

1 Min(s) Read

By Reuters  IST (Published)

Mini

G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Zelensky will hold emergency talks tomorrow to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, Berlin said.

Group of Seven leaders will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said, the day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour.
President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he had ordered long-range strikes against Ukrainian energy, command and communication targets in response to what he described as terrorist attacks, including Saturday's explosion at the Kerch Strait bridge.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Zelensky "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states" as per the AFP News Agency.

Also read: If attacks continue against Russia, response will be harsh, says Putin on Ukraine blasts
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

G7 leadersRussia Ukraine TensionsVolodymyr Zelensky

Next Article

India, Australia to open more consulates to expand diplomatic footprint