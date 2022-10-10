Ukrainian President Zelensky to hold talks with G7 leaders on Tuesday

By Reuters

Mini G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Zelensky will hold emergency talks tomorrow to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, Berlin said.

Group of Seven leaders will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said, the day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he had ordered long-range strikes against Ukrainian energy, command and communication targets in response to what he described as terrorist attacks, including Saturday's explosion at the Kerch Strait bridge.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Zelensky "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states" as per the AFP News Agency.