Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homeworld News

Ukrainian forces have some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces have some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Updated)
Mini

In a late-night video address, President Zelenskyy also thanked US President Joe Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners.

Ukrainian forces have some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russians in the city of Sievierodonetsk but the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed in the day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.
In a late-night video address, Zelenskyy also thanked US President Joe Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners.
Russian forces, backed by heavy artillery, control most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk but fighting is continuing, say Ukrainian officials.
"The situation in the Donbas has not changed significantly over the last 24 hours. We have had some success in the battles in Sievierodonetsk," said Zelenskyy, adding it was too early to give details.
He also slammed what he called the "absolutely senseless shelling" of northern border regions from Russian territory. "The entire temporarily occupied territory of our state is now a zone of complete disaster, for which Russia bears full responsibility," he said.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Rafael Nadal was born & Muhammad Ali died — check what else that happened on June 3 down the ages

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More