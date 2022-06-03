Ukrainian forces have some success in Sievierodonetsk, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russians in the city of Sievierodonetsk but the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed in the day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday.

In a late-night video address, Zelenskyy also thanked US President Joe Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners.

Russian forces, backed by heavy artillery, control most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk but fighting is continuing, say Ukrainian officials.

"The situation in the Donbas has not changed significantly over the last 24 hours. We have had some success in the battles in Sievierodonetsk," said Zelenskyy, adding it was too early to give details.