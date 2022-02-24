Ukraine's ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared war on Ukraine. He also pressed his Russian counterpart to state that Russia will not shell and bomb Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said Wednesday night that if Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia was not in a position to give a positive answer, he should relinquish the presidency of the Security Council, which Russia holds this month. The Ukrainian then asked for another emergency meeting of the Security Council, calling on the UN body to stop the war because it's too late to talk about de-escalation.

Kyslytsya then asked if he should play the video of Putin announcing military operations being launched in Ukraine. Nebenzia replied: This isn't called a war. This is called a special military operation in Donbas.

Meanwhile, Interfax Ukraine reported rocket attacks on military facilities throughout Ukraine and that Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. It also reported staff and passengers evacuating Kyiv's Boryspil airport.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Kuleba said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."

Moreover, US President Joe Biden warned that the world will hold Russia accountable for the death and destruction due to the "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack on Ukraine and the US and its allies will respond in a "united and decisive" way, , as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. President Putin, in a televised address, announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it is intended to protect civilians.

Reacting to Putin's move, Biden said his Russian counterpart has chosen a "premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering". "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable, he said.

In a late Wednesday night statement, Biden said the prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine as they suffer an "unprovoked" and "unjustified" attack by Russian military forces. The president said he will be monitoring the situation in Ukraine from the White House and will continue to get regular updates from his national security team.

Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security, he said. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine, Biden said.

