Ukraine President Zelenskyy lashes out at NATO over membership uncertainty

The NATO members are currently in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the latter's inclusion in the military alliance. They are not willing to set a time frame for that though. Here's how Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy reacted to that.

Even as most of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders are positively inclined towards Ukraine’s inclusion in the military alliance, they are unwilling set a timeframe. The members are currently in Vilnius, Lithuania, for talks, with Ukraine topping the agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has expressed his frustration at this state of uncertainty. “It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither (sic) for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership,” he said.

He lashed out at the NATO members for drafting a summit communique in absence of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said, “But Ukraine also deserves respect. Now, on the way to Vilnius, we received signals that certain wording is being discussed without Ukraine.”

“It seems there is no readiness neither (sic) to invite Ukraine to NATO nor to make it a member of the Alliance,” Zelenskyy added.

The focus of the summit in the Lithuanian capital is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The NATO summit’s draft communique will point out the need to retain Ukraine in NATO with no set time frame.

Zelenskyy felt that this uncertainty would motivate Russia to continue its terror over Kyiv. “This means that a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine's membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia. And for Russia, this means motivation to continue its terror,” Zelenskyy said.

US President Biden supported the draft communique’s text as he stood beside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, “We agree on the language that we proposed and you proposed relative to the future of Ukraine being able to join NATO,” he said.

Zelenskyy said in a written statement, “… we always appreciate an open conversation. Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Because it is about respect.”

The discussion on Ukraine’s membership has formed cracks in the NATO — the US and the Germany feel that there is a need to fast-track the decision and lower the bar for the entry of Ukraine into the alliance. On the other hand, others, including France and the UK, emphasised on the inclusion of the word ‘invitation’ in the draft, to acknowledge that it would not be a technical decision but a political decision to invite Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any move by the alliance to speed up Ukraine’s entry into NATO would be “potentially very dangerous for European security,” according to Interfax as reported in Financial Times.

All the 31 member states agree that Kyiv cannot join the alliance while the war is on as it would trigger NATO’s Article 5 mutual defence clause and bring all the member countries into the conflict. The NATO is considering providing more weapons as Ukraine looks to push forward its counteroffensive against Russia.