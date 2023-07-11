Ukraine President Zelenskyy lashes out at NATO over membership uncertainty

The NATO members are currently in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the latter's inclusion in the military alliance. They are not willing to set a time frame for that though. Here's how Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy reacted to that.

Even as most of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) leaders are positively inclined towards Ukraine’s inclusion in the military alliance, they are unwilling set a timeframe. The members are currently in Vilnius, Lithuania, for talks, with Ukraine topping the agenda.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has expressed his frustration at this state of uncertainty. “It’s unprecedented and absurd when time frame is not set neither (sic) for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership,” he said.