    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Ukraine says it will respond to shelling of town, vows to hurt Russians

    Ukraine says it will respond to shelling of town, vows to hurt Russians

    Ukraine says it will respond to shelling of town, vows to hurt Russians
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets at Marhanets from the territory of a nuclear power plant it has captured in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

    Ukraine will respond to the Russian shelling of a town and needs to consider how to inflict as much damage on Russia as possible to end the war quickly, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.
    Ukraine said 13 people died and 10 were wounded when Russia fired rockets at Marhanets from the territory of a nuclear power plant it has captured in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
    Also Read: Oil falls on demand concerns, greater supply
    "The armed forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and our law enforcement agencies will not leave today's Russian shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered," Zelenskyy said in a late night video address.
    The attack, he said, underlined the need for allies to supply more powerful weapons to the Ukrainian military.
    Also Read: Wall Street edges higher, dollar falls on easing inflation
    "The more losses the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and ensure the security of Ukraine," he said. "This is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about - how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers in order to shorten the war."
    The war that began with Russian forces invading its neighbor on Feb. 24 has displaced millions, killed thousands of civilians and left cities, towns and villages in ruins. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of targeting civilians and war crimes, charges Russia rejects.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)

    Tags

    RussiaRussia-Ukraine warUkraine

    Previous Article

    On This Day: Abhinav Bindra wins first individual Olympic Gold, Airbnb was founded and more

    Next Article

    Dow Futures soar as US inflation data shows price rise in July was lesser than the market feared

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng