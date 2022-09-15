    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy involved in car accident, no serious injury

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy involved in car accident, no serious injury

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy involved in car accident, no serious injury
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By AP  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's car collided with another vehicle early Thursday after a battlefield visit, but he was not seriously injured, his spokesman said.
    Zelenskyy was returning to Kyiv from the Kharkiv region, where he visited troops in the recaptured city of Izium.
    A passenger vehicle collided with the president’s motorcade in the Ukrainian capital, his spokesman, Sergii Nikiforov, said in a Facebook post.
    The driver of the other vehicle received first aid from Zelenskyy’s medical team and was taken away by ambulance, he said. Medics examined the president, who suffered no serious injuries, Nikiforov wrote. He did not specify what injuries Zelenskyy might have suffered.
    The spokesman added that the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.
    Zelenskyy was late in posting the nightly video address that he has given during the war, possibly because of the car accident.
    Also Read: US administration discussing new Russia measures, says State Department
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    UkraineVolodymyr Zelenskyy

    Previous Article

    Covid end is in sight, says WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus

    Next Article

    On this Day: Doordarshan launched, Google domain name was registered and more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng