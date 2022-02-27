Ukraine: US, Canada, UK, Europe to block Russian access to SWIFT

In coordination with 🇺🇸🇫🇷🇩🇪🇮🇹🇨🇦🇬🇧 I will now propose new measures to EU leaders to strengthen our response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cripple Putin’s ability to finance his war machine. https://t.co/iU2waDzo9s— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022
Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russia’s central bank.This will freeze its transactions.And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets. pic.twitter.com/8H9eWkNCW9— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 26, 2022