Ukraine-Russia war LIVE: PM Modi calls high level meeting crisis, evacuation of Indian students; Moscow-Kyiv talks set to take place in coming hours

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv on Monday. According to sources, a key agenda in the meeting is to send ministers to Ukraine's neighbouring nations to oversee the evacuation of Indian students. Catch all the live updates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war here.
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India's fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians
Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning with 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive, officials said. India began the evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary neighboring countries of Ukraine from Saturday onwards. Tata Group-owned Air India has evacuated a total of 1,156 Indian nationals in five evacuation flights till now. Officials said one more evacuation flight is expected to land in Delhi on Monday.
Russia-Ukraine war: Impact of US, EU sanctions on Russian banks
In response to Russia invading Ukraine, the US and the European Union (EU) have imposed a slew of economic sanctions on Russia with a view to cripple its economy, banking institutions and its access to technology. The move is expected to take a toll on Russia’s trade and stifle growth.
Russia may have to sell gold to support its financial system: Allspring Global
PM Modi calls high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Govt sources: PM Modi has called for a high-level meeting now on the Ukraine crisis. The govt considering sending some ministers to neighboring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuations.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel welcomes students on return from war-torn Ukraine
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday welcomed 27 students hailing from the state who reached Gandhinagar in a bus from Delhi where they had landed after evacuation from Ukraine by a special flight. In the last two days, around 100 students studying in war-torn Ukraine have reached their home state Gujarat from Mumbai and Delhi. The 27 students who reached capital city Gandhinagar hail from different parts of Gujarat. The state government is making arrangements to send them along with their parents to their respective destinations, the government said in a statement. "Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday morning welcomed the youths with flowers and asked about their well-being. The students had reached the Gandhinagar circuit house from Delhi by the Volvo bus around Sunday midnight," the Chief Minister's Office said.
As Russian missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities, another battle took place online and over the airwaves
Moscow ramped up efforts to control the narrative playing out in news media and on tech platforms, while big tech companies Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google put restrictions on Russia's state-controlled media outlets in Ukraine and around the world. On Friday, Russia said it would partially restrict Facebook, a move Meta said came after it refused a government request to stop the independent fact-checking of several Russian state media outlets. By Saturday, Twitter also said its service was being restricted for some Russian users.
Belarus votes to give up non-nuclear status
A referendum in Belarus approved the country to ditch its non-nuclear status, news agency AFP reported. The amendment to the Constitution is significant as last week, Belarus had allowed Russian troops to use its territory to invade Ukraine.
Russian space agency’s threat on International Space Station amid Ukraine crisis
A widely circulated comment by the chief of Russian space agency Dimitry Rogozin has ignited fears that the tension following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have consequences for the International Space Station (ISS), a permanent laboratory in space where the United States, Russia and some other countries work as partners.
Russian rouble tumbles to record low
The Russian rouble tumbled to a record low against the dollar on Monday, after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions over the weekend to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions on the country's currency reserves.
Canada to send military equipment to Ukraine
Canada announced Sunday that it would ship non-lethal protective military equipment such as helmets to Ukraine's army, but again ruled out sending troops in against Russian forces.
UN says Ukraine radioactive waste site struck
Missiles have hit a radioactive waste disposal site in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the UN nuclear watchdog says, but there are no reports of a release of radiation. A day earlier, a similar disposal site in Kharkiv was damaged amid Russia's invasion.
Ukraine athletes defend country, demand sanctions for Russia
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, athletes from Ukraine and about two dozen other countries have sent an open letter to Olympic and Paralympic leaders, urging them to suspend the Russian and Belarusian Olympic and Paralympic Committees.
Russia stripped of world junior swimming championships
Swimming's governing body FINA pulled the world junior championships from Russia Monday and said no other events will be held in the country "if this grave crisis continues". Swimming powerhouse Australia welcomed the decision, which came after criticism that FINA had been slow to follow other sports in cancelling events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail
An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced "significant deposit outflows" due to "geopolitical tensions." The ECB said Vienna-headquartered Sberbank Europe AG "is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due." The bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank, whose majority shareholder is the Russian government.
Oil surges on Russia nuclear alert as sanctions intensify
Oil prices jumped more than $7 in early trade on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear deterrent on high alert in the face of Western nations and Japan stepping up sanctions against Russian banks. The nuclear alert and bank payment constraints heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted as Russia digs in following its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
US blasts Putin nuclear order as ‘unacceptable,’ considers further sanctions
The United States and NATO on Sunday condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to put his nuclear forces on high alert as dangerous and unacceptable, while the White House said it has not ruled out imposing new sanctions on Russia’s energy sector.
UN to hold 2 meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The s two major bodies of the United Nations - the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council - will hold separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a reflection of widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war.
Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.
India abstains on resolution to call for UN General Assembly session on Ukraine
India abstained on a procedural resolution to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its aggression against Ukraine, the Security Council voted to convene an emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis.
The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold a vote on the emergency special session of the General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Only 10 such emergency sessions of the General Assembly have been held since 1950. India abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution and 11 council members voted in favour.
Russia confirms casualties in Ukraine attack
The Russian military said Sunday that some of its troops were killed and some were wounded in Ukraine -- admitting for the first time that it had suffered casualties since the Russian invasion. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday there are dead and wounded among our comrades, without offering any numbers, but adding that Russia's losses were many times fewer than those of Ukraine's forces.
Protesters in France denounce Vladimir Putin
Hundreds of people protested on Sunday in Paris and in the Riviera city of Nice against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Ukrainian flags and those of other eastern European nations hoisted high. Some Russians opposed to the war were in the Paris crowd.