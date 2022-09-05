Ukraine takes back three settlements in south and east, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By Reuters

Mini A major focus of the new military effort is the Kherson region which was seized by Russian forces early in the current conflict. Kherson is just north of the Crimean peninsula which Moscow invaded and annexed in February and March 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that his forces had taken two settlements in southern Ukraine, a third settlement in the east, and additional territory in the east of the country.

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline, except to say he had received "good reports" at a meeting Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of "certain heights" also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and liberating two southern settlements.

A senior aide to President Zelenskyy on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in a southern region Kyiv has been targeting in a new counter-offensive.

"Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's office, wrote in a Facebook post over a photo of three soldiers on rooftops, one of them fixing a Ukrainian flag to a post.

