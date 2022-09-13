    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine reclaims 6,000 sq km of land, says President Zelenskiy

    Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine reclaims 6,000 sq km of land, says President Zelenskiy

    Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine reclaims 6,000 sq km of land, says President Zelenskiy
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The war between Russia and Ukraine has been raging on for over 200 days, since February 24, 2022.

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km. (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held territory since the beginning of the month.
    "Since the beginning of September and up to today, our fighters have liberated more than 6,000 square km of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video. "The advances of our forces continue."
    Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000 square km (1,160 square miles) this month.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Russia-Ukraine war

    Next Article

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin suffers rocket failure during uncrewed mission

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng