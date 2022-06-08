Ukraine raising money for army and rebuilding cities, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his government is working to raise money to fund the army and rebuild cities and towns destroyed in the fighting.

He said in his nightly address Tuesday that work is already underway to restore electricity, gas, running water and phone service in places from which Russian forces have been pushed out. He says much also needs to be done to re-equip hospitals and remove landmines.

Zelenskyy informed that one of the ways money is being gathered is through the government fund-raising platform UNITED24, which in its first month brought in more than $50 million. He says Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina on Tuesday joined former Ukrainian soccer player Andriy Shevchenko in becoming an ambassador for the fundraising platform.

Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy also said that Russian forces have made no significant advances in the eastern Donbas region over the past day. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said late Tuesday that the heroic defense of the Donbas continues.

Zelenskyy also said that Russia clearly did not expect to meet so much resistance and are now trying to bring in additional troops and equipment. He says the same is true in the southern Kherson region, which Russian troops occupied early in the war.