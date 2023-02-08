Ukraine President Zelenskyy to visit UK for first time since Russia's invasion

Zelenskyy will be travelling overseas for the second time since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He visited the U.S. in December.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to the United Kingdom on Wednesday in his first trip to the country since the war started over a year ago. According to the British government, Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address Parliament.

One of Ukraine's greatest military supporters, the U.K. has provided the nation with more than 2 billion pounds ($2,5 billion) worth of weaponry and equipment. The visit occurs shortly after Sunak declared that Britain will train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO-standard fighter jets." Although the U.K. claims that sending U.K. planes is not practical, Ukraine has urged its partners to deploy jets.

Zelenskyy will be travelling overseas for the second time since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. He visited the U.S. in December.

Regarding the ongoing conflict, Ukraine said on Tuesday, February 7, that the previous 24 hours had seen the most casualties for Russian forces as Moscow continued its escalating winter offensive in the east, sending tens of thousands of newly mobilised soldiers to the front lines.

It was impossible to objectively verify the Ukrainian allegation that more than 1,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in a single day, and Russia had recently made similar claims against Ukrainian soldiers.