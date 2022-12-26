English
Ukraine President Zelenskyy speaks with PM Modi, praises India for its humanitarian aid

By Anand Singha  Dec 26, 2022 9:24:07 PM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during which the latter wished him for a successful G20 Presidency. Zelenskyy also made reference to the "Peace Plan" outlined at the G20 summit in Bali, stating that he "counts" on India's involvement in its execution.

In a tweet, Zelenskyy also thanked his Indian counterpart for their cooperation and humanitarian assistance.
Additionally, PM Modi discussed India's top goals for its G20 presidency during the telephone conversation, including giving a voice to developing countries on issues like food and energy security.
The two leaders talked about ways to improve their bilateral ties. The Prime Minister urged Ukraine's officials to make it easier for Indian students who had to leave Ukraine earlier this year to complete their studies.
Also read: UN official urges Taliban to reverse ban on females working in NGOs
The current war in Ukraine was another topic of discussion for the leaders. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his appeal for an eventual cessation of hostilities and urged all parties to return to negotiation and diplomacy in order to resolve their disagreements in the long run.
Modi also reiterated India's commitment to continuing to provide humanitarian aid to the impacted civilian population and expressed India's support for any peace initiatives.
Modi has spoken with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin several times since the war in Ukraine erupted in February.
On October 4, Modi told Zelenskyy over the phone that there is "no military solution" and that India is prepared to support any peaceful initiatives. India has yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has insisted that conversation and diplomacy are the only ways to end the conflict.
Also read: Moscow claims Engels base attack by Ukraine leaves three killed
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
