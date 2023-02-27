English
Ukraine President Zelenskyy fires commander of joint forces operation in latest leadership change

By Soham Shetty  Feb 27, 2023 1:10:21 PM IST (Published)

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy fires commander of joint forces amidst anti-corruption crackdowns, while Saudi Arabia offers a $400 million aid package to Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the commander of joint forces operation Major Gen Eduard Mykhailovich Moskalov, as reported by CNN.

Although the reason behind the dismissal has not been specified, it comes amidst a series of recent leadership changes made by Zelenskyy's administration. A series of anti-corruption searches and crackdowns have taken place across the country, leading to several high-profile dismissals.
Also read | Oil prices rise marginally as Russian supply cuts support prices
In recent news, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has signed off on a $400 million aid package for Ukraine during his first-ever visit to Kyiv. The aid package includes $100 million in humanitarian aid and $300 million in oil products, formalized in two documents signed by the Presidential Office.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy welcomed the aid package and thanked Saudi Arabia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Saudi Arabia has taken a neutral stance in the conflict, and last year it helped mediate a prisoner exchange, in which two American and five British citizens were released from Russian detention.
Ukraine has reported heavy Russian shelling in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions over the weekend, while forces are locked in brutal urban combat in the flashpoint city of Bakhmut.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has warned China of "real costs" if it provides lethal aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine. The US has intelligence that China is considering providing Russia with drones and ammunition, but it appears that Beijing has not made a final decision yet.
CIA Director Bill Burns said that the US is confident that Beijing is considering providing Russia with lethal aid, but intelligence suggests that no final decision has been made. Burns also revealed that the CIA is seeing signs that Russia is proposing to help Iran with its missile program in exchange for military aid.
The situation in Ukraine remains volatile, and tensions between Russia and the West are escalating. President Zelenskyy's administration is taking steps to crack down on corruption and strengthen the country's position in the conflict.
The aid package from Saudi Arabia is a welcome boost for Ukraine, which is in dire need of financial assistance to rebuild its economy and infrastructure. The US and its allies are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to take action to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Also read | World View: One year on, scars of Russia-Ukraine war appear in Indo-Pacific
(Edited by : Soham Shetty)
