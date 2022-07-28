Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and wife trolled for Vogue cover photoshoot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska were heavily criticised by netizens for appearing on the cover of the Vogue magazine amid the ongoing war with Russia. While the Vogue Magazine described the cover as a ‘portrait of bravery’, netizens called it ‘insensitive and distasteful’.

The Vogue magazine has posted the image of Zelenska as its latest digital cover star. The images were released by Vogue on its official Instagram handle.

In one of the photos, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska posed standing close to each other while in another photo they were seen sitting close holding hands of each other.

In another photo, First Lady Olena Zelenska is seen posing with a broken vehicle with three Ukrainian soldiers standing guard.

In another Olena Zelenska posed on the stairs of a building, padded with sand bags used in military bunkers.

The photographs were taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

According to reports, the fashion magazine has said that Olena Zelenska’s full profile will be available in the October issue.

As the Vogue photoshoot comes amid a war that has torn Ukraine, the act was not appreciated by many users on the Internet who severely criticised the couple for the photoshoot. Netizens took to Twitter to express their anger over the misplaced priorities of the Ukrainian President.

When you elect an actor as your President, priorities set even in times of a war. Zelenskyy and his wife shoot for a feature in Vogue. pic.twitter.com/n7welD1fJU

Netizens also trolled the Ukrainian President and his wife calling the photoshoot ‘cringe’.

Somehow Zelenskyy finds the time to shoot Vogue covers, attend Bono concerts and hang out with Ben Stiller. Some “war” he’s got going on over there!

Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February this year. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) data, about 5,237 civilians have died in Russia's military attack on Ukraine since February 2022.

As of July 24, 2022, about 7,035 people were reported to have been injured due to Russia's war in Ukraine. The OHCHR has specified that the real numbers could be higher.