Ukraine-made giant air cargo Mriya burnt in Russian shelling

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Updated)
"The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation - the legendary An-225 Mriya. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv," Ukroboronprom said on its Facebook page.

Ukraine-made giant air cargo Mriya burnt in Russian shelling
The world's largest cargo plane, the Ukrainian-made Antonov-225 Mriya, was burnt in a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, Ukrainian state arms manufacture Ukroboronprom said on Sunday.
It said that the plane restoration would cost more than USD 3 billion and take a long time.
First Published:  IST
