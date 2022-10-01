    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Ukraine encircles thousands of Russian troops at Lyman stronghold - military

    Ukraine encircles thousands of Russian troops at Lyman stronghold - military

    Ukraine encircles thousands of Russian troops at Lyman stronghold - military
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    "The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded," said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces.

    Ukraine has encircled thousands of Russian troops at the eastern town of Lyman, a bastion that is critical for Moscow, in an operation that is still under way, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Saturday.
    The capture of the town, which Russia has used as a logistics and transport hub for its operations in the north of the Donetsk region, would be a major new setback for the Kremlin's plan to seize all of the industrial Donbas region.
    "The Russian grouping in the area of Lyman is surrounded," said Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces.
    "Lyman is important because it is the next step towards the liberation of the Ukrainian Donbas. It is an opportunity to go further to Kreminna and Sievierodonetsk, and it is psychologically very important," he said.
    Russia's forces at Lyman totalled around 5,000 to 5,500 soldiers, but the number of encircled troops may have fallen because of casualties and some soldiers trying to break out of the encirclement, he said Cherevatyi.
    He said Russian troops were mounting unsuccessful attempts to break out of the encirclement.
    "Some are surrendering, they have a lot of killed and wounded, but the operation is not yet over," he said.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Russia-Ukraine war

    Previous Article

    Russia accused of ‘kidnapping’ head of Ukraine nuclear plant

    Next Article

    Russia-Ukraine war | Making sense of Vladimir Putin's nuclear threat

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng