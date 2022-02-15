Ukraine crisis: No logical reason to invade; west needs to explain hysteria, says Russian Embassy

Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine crisis exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Roman Babushkin, Chargé D'affaires at the Russian Embassy, explained Russia's official stance.

Russia has said that some of its troops are returning to base after exercises near Ukraine and it has denied repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion. According to a Reuters report, the Western powers, led by the United States, have demanded to see proof of this as the Russia-Ukraine crisis has hit global markets and escalated geopolitical tensions.

Speaking on the issue exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Roman Babushkin, Chargé D'affaires at the Russian Embassy, explained Russia's official stance on the crisis.

Babushkin says that Russia has no reason to invade Ukraine and it does not make economic sense for them.

"Russia has no logical reason to invade Ukraine. It is the US and its western allies that need to explain the hysteria," he said.

Criticising the US further, the deputy to the Russian Ambassador to India said that US was merely looking at reasons to impose sanctions on Russia.

"The US has completely lost its foreign policy and it only needs a national pretext to put more sanctions... The US doesn't need truth..." he said.

According to Babushkin, the Russian troops on the Ukrainian border are not there to invade but for protection.

"The presence of the Russian troops (on the border) are for defensive purposes. The deployment is there on account of NATO troops being deployed there," he said.

The Kremlin sought to portray the moves as proof that Western talk of war had been both false and hysterical.

"February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day Western war propaganda failed. Humiliated and destroyed without a single shot fired," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

NATO's chief welcomed signals from Russia in the past two days that it may be looking for a diplomatic solution but urged Moscow to demonstrate its will to act.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy should continue. This gives grounds for cautious optimism. But so far we have not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

With inputs from Reuters