    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Ukraine can inflict major damage to Russian forces, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukraine can inflict major damage to Russian forces, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Profile image
    By Reuters  IST (Updated)
    Mini

    President Zelenskyy, speaking in a late-night video address, said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.

    Ukraine can inflict major damage to Russian forces, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy
    Ukraine's military has the potential to make gains on the battlefield and inflict major losses on Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday after meeting senior commanders.
    President Zelenskyy, speaking in a late-night video address, said the meeting had discussed the supply of modern weapons, adding the intensity of attacks on the Russians had to be stepped up.
    "(We) agreed that our forces have the strong potential to advance on the battlefield and inflict significant new losses on the occupiers," he said.
    Kyiv hopes that Western weapons, especially longer-range missiles such as US HIMARS which Ukraine has deployed in recent weeks, will allow it to launch a counterattack and recapture territory.
    Russia's military is likely to start an operational pause of some kind in the coming weeks, giving Kyiv a key opportunity to strike back, Britain's spy chief said on Thursday.
    Zelenskyy said three people had been killed when Russia shelled the eastern city of Kharkiv on Thursday.
    "Every one of these Russian attacks is an argument for Ukraine to receive more HIMARS and other modern and effective weapons. Every one of these attacks only strengthens our desire to defeat the invaders and that will certainly happen."
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Happy Birthday Selena Gomez — how she battled depression, lupus and other things

    Next Article

    Expect 20-30% rise in spiritual tourism for the next five years

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng