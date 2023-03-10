Ukraine’s birth rate drops 60% after Russian invasion

Russia launched its first huge missile wave on Ukrainian cities in weeks. The missiles killed at least nine civilians and cut electricity supplies in several cities. Ukraine’s military said its forces repelled over a hundred Russian attacks in Bakhmut in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile as the war rages on, the birth rate in Ukraine has dropped sharply since Russia’s invasion.

Population of Ukraine is about 43 million and of these about 8 million left after the invasion. From the people who left almost all were women as men have limits on leaving due to conscription.

CNBC-TV18’s Sanjay Suri gets a report on how the invasion has taken a toll on Ukraine’s population.

Also Read: Russian missiles strike Ukrainian cities as ground battle rages in Bakhmut

Watch video for more.