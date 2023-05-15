UK promises long-range drones, missiles for Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Rishi Sunak on European tour

This latest announcement comes after Britain last week said it had sent Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, capable of hitting targets more than 250 km away. Moreover, Britain also promised to push its G7 allies at the upcoming meeting later this week to deliver more support.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed his support for the former Soviet republic against the ongoing Russian aggression.
Among the key weapons announced by London, Kyiv is all set to receive “long-range attack drones" with a range of more than 200km.
This latest announcement comes after Britain last week said it had sent Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, capable of hitting targets more than 250 km away.
Moreover, Britain also promised to push its G7 allies at the upcoming meeting later this week to deliver more support.
London hopes its military aid will help change the course of the war. It has till now sent Challenger tanks and trained almost 15,000 Ukrainian troops on British soil.
Since the early days of Russian intervention, Kyiv has repeatedly asked for long-range military equipment from US and allies saying it is essential to beat back Russian forces. However, there have been concerns that the West deliveries could escalate the conflict.
The visit this week is the second by Zelenskyy to the UK, the first being in February this year since President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.
First Published: May 15, 2023 6:00 PM IST
