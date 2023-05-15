UK promises long-range drones, missiles for Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Rishi Sunak on European tour

This latest announcement comes after Britain last week said it had sent Ukraine Storm Shadow cruise missiles, capable of hitting targets more than 250 km away. Moreover, Britain also promised to push its G7 allies at the upcoming meeting later this week to deliver more support.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed his support for the former Soviet republic against the ongoing Russian aggression.

Among the key weapons announced by London, Kyiv is all set to receive “long-range attack drones" with a range of more than 200km.