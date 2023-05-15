UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on surprise visit | WATCH

The meeting took place at Chequers, the prime minister's countryside retreat, making Zelenskyy the first world leader to be hosted at this location. This visit follows Zelenskyy's trip to the UK in February, which marked only the second time the Ukrainian leader had left his country since the full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022.

Tweeting a picture of the two leaders embracing, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London on Monday, marking Zelenskyy's fourth stop in Europe within a few days. The two met for talks and the United Kingdom promised more arms for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasised that discussions between Sunak and Zelenskyy focused on identifying Ukraine's immediate military equipment needs and formulating long-term defence strategies.

The meeting took place at Chequers, the prime minister's countryside retreat, making Zelenskyy the first world leader to be hosted at this location.

This visit follows Zelenskyy's trip to the UK in February, which marked only the second time the Ukrainian leader had left his country since the full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022.

Prior to arriving in London, the Ukrainian president made an unannounced visit to Paris and met French President Emmanuel Macron. This followed his visits to Germany and Italy, where he engaged in discussions with the respective leaders and Pope Francis.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy updated Sunak on his recent talks with European leaders, as Ukraine gears up for heightened military activity. The visit occurred just ahead of the upcoming Council of Europe Summit in Iceland, which Sunak is scheduled to attend before the G7 Summit in Tokyo.

Sunak expressed the significance of the moment for Ukraine, emphasising the country's need for sustained international support in defending against relentless and indiscriminate attacks.

He said, "The frontlines of Putin's war of aggression may be in Ukraine, but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin's barbarism is not rewarded."

The British prime minister assured the Ukrainian president that the UK remains committed to supporting Ukraine, providing tanks, training, ammunition and armoured vehicles.

ALSO READ | Ukraine needs more time before counteroffensive, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Sunak conveyed his intention to reinforce this message of solidarity in his forthcoming meetings with other world leaders.

Downing Street disclosed that Sunak's visits to Iceland and Japan will focus on advocating for continued international assistance to Ukraine, encompassing military aid and long-term security guarantees.

Last week, the UK confirmed its provision of Storm Shadow precision missiles to Ukraine, a crucial addition to the country's defensive capabilities against the bombardment of critical national infrastructure.

ALSO READ | Ukraine pushes to extend wartime grain deal at talks with Russia, Turkey and UN

In addition to this, Sunak announced on Monday that the UK will supply hundreds of air defence missiles and unmanned aerial systems, including new long-range attack drones with a range of over 200km.

These provisions will be delivered in the upcoming months to support Ukraine in intensifying its resistance against Russia.

According to the UK government, Britain contributed military support worth £2.3 billion to Ukraine in 2022, making it the second-largest contributor after the United States.

With agency inputs.