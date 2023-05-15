UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on surprise visit | WATCH

The meeting took place at Chequers, the prime minister's countryside retreat, making Zelenskyy the first world leader to be hosted at this location. This visit follows Zelenskyy's trip to the UK in February, which marked only the second time the Ukrainian leader had left his country since the full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022.

Tweeting a picture of the two leaders embracing, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London on Monday, marking Zelenskyy's fourth stop in Europe within a few days. The two met for talks and the United Kingdom promised more arms for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister's Office emphasised that discussions between Sunak and Zelenskyy focused on identifying Ukraine's immediate military equipment needs and formulating long-term defence strategies.

