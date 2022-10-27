    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    How Rishi Sunak defended his decision to appoint Suella Braverman as UK Home Secretary

    How Rishi Sunak defended his decision to appoint Suella Braverman as UK Home Secretary

    How Rishi Sunak defended his decision to appoint Suella Braverman as UK Home Secretary
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Answering questions by Opposition party members in his first ever Prime Minister's Questions (PMQ), Sunak defended Braverman's return as UK Home Secretary, saying she has acknowledged her mistake and has also apologised.

    Hours after taking over as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak got down to business with a cabinet reshuffle. While he removed several ministers from the Truss cabinet, Sunak brought back two prominent faces who were sacked by the former Prime Minister — Dominic Raab as the new Deputy Prime Minister and Suella Braverman as the Home Secretary.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Braverman's appointment as Home Secretary sparked a furore in the Parliament. Answering questions by Opposition party members in his first ever Prime Minister's Questions (PMQ), Sunak defended Braverman's return, saying she has acknowledged her mistake and has also apologised.
    "The Home Secretary will be focused on cracking down on criminals, defending our borders, while the party opposite remains soft on crime and in favour of unlimited immigration," Sunak told the Parliament.
    ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak is in catch-22 dilemma over Suella Braverman's return as Home Secretary
    The controversy
    Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin Conservative Party MP, was asked to resign by Liz Truss after she allegedly breached ministerial protocol by sharing sensitive information from her email ID with a fellow MP.
    Braverman also faced sharp criticism for her controversial anti-immigration statements. She had expressed reservations about the Free Trade Agreement with India, saying it would further increase the number of Indian migrants to the UK.
    ALSO READ | Who is Indian-origin barrister Suella Braverman, UK's new home secretary?
    "I do have some reservations. Look at migration in this country — the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants," she had said earlier.
    She publicly spoke about her dream to send refugees or asylum seekers to Rwanda.
    "I would love to have a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda. That's my dream, that's my dream, it's my obsession," Braverman said.
    ALSO READ | UK politics: Liz Truss wishes Rishi Sunak 'every success', says 'we need to be bold and confront challenges
    Sunak promises to "fix UK's economy"
    In his first address after being appointed as the Prime Minister, Sunak also assured of fixing UK's economy and warned of difficult decisions ahead.
    "I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come", Sunak said.
    The Prime Minister was expected to unveil the fiscal policy on October 31 but has delayed that announcement by two weeks to November 17.
    ALSO READ | UK PM Rishi Sunak warns of 'difficult decisions' in days to come
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Rishi SunakUK economy

    Previous Article

    Amid escalating tensions, Russia could block Antarctic marine protections during Australia meet

    Next Article

    'We can target your commercial satellites', Russia warns West

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng