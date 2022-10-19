    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeworld News

    Rishi Sunak would beat Liz Truss if UK PM poll held now, survey finds

    Rishi Sunak would beat Liz Truss if UK PM poll held now, survey finds

    Rishi Sunak would beat Liz Truss if UK PM poll held now, survey finds
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    A YouGov poll of Tory members found 55 per cent would now vote for 42-year-old Sunak if they were able to vote again, while just 25 per cent would vote for Truss.

    Former Indian-origin chancellor Rishi Sunak would beat his rival Liz Truss if the Conservative Party leadership election is held now as a result of what is dubbed as "buyer's remorse" among the voting Tory members, according to a new poll on Tuesday.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    A YouGov poll of Tory members found 55 per cent would now vote for 42-year-old Sunak if they were able to vote again, while just 25 per cent would vote for Truss.
    "With the ongoing political chaos at Westminster dominating headlines, a new YouGov Political Research snap poll of Conservative party members finds significant buyer's remorse among the party membership surrounding their September decision to elect Liz Truss leader," says a YouGov analysis.
    ALSO READ | London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
    YouGov also finds that a majority (55 per cent) of members think Truss should resign as party leader and Prime Minister after a series of U-turns and only 38 per cent believe she should remain.
    The most popular choice to take over the top job at 10 Downing Street remains the partygate scandal-hit former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is favoured by 63 per cent as a good replacement, with 32 per cent putting him as their top candidate, followed by Sunak at 23 per cent.
    "Were Liz Truss to buckle to such pressure and resign, Tory members would most want to see Boris Johnson brought back to replace her, YouGov noted in an analysis of the data.
    ALSO READ | Liz Truss confirms she will keep Rishi Sunak's corporation tax rises
    "One in three (32 per cent) say he is the person they would most want to take over, followed by 23 per cent for former Chancellor and leadership rival Sunak and 10 per cent for Defence Secretary Ben Wallace," it said.
    As many as 83 per cent of Conservative members say Truss is doing badly as Prime Minister, including 72 per cent of those who voted for her in the leadership election which concluded with her win just over a month ago. Only 15 per cent think she is doing well.
    It comes as Truss apologised for mistakes made in the first few weeks in office, which saw her entire tax-cutting economic agenda reversed by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and a clamour from different sections of the Tory parliamentary party to find ways to replace her.
    Also Read: Fears of watered-down India-UK free trade pact amid visa row
    Under the 1922 Committee rules, Truss is safe from a leadership challenge for at least 12 months. However, her mishandling of the economy with a controversial mini-budget has resulted in a brewing rebellion within the ranks just weeks into the job.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Liz TrussRishi SunakUK economy

    Previous Article

    Elon Musk’s 'finest fragrance' named 'Burnt Hair' sold out in 48 hours

    Next Article

    US, allies to discuss Iranian drone transfers to Russia at UN

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng