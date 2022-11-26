English
    UK PM Rishi Sunak's daughter performs Kuchipudi at India@75 event

    UK PM Rishi Sunak’s daughter performs Kuchipudi at India@75 event

    UK PM Rishi Sunak’s daughter performs Kuchipudi at India@75 event
    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 26, 2022 2:06 PM IST (Published)

    Sunak's 9-year-old daughter, Anoushka performed at the ‘Rang’- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022.

    Anoushka Sunak, the daughter of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, performed Kuchipudi along with other children in London on Friday. Her performance was part of ‘Rang’- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, the largest inter-generational festival of the classical dance form in the UK.

    The dance festival was organised to mark India@75, and curated by renowned Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar. “India is the country where I come from. It is a place where family, home, and culture blend together. I love going there every year,” Anoushka told India Today TV after her performance.
    ALSO READ:
    Rishi Sunak offers 3,000 visas to young Indians to work in UK for two years
    About 100 artistes between the age group of 4-85 years participated in the event. Live musicians, elderly contemporary dance artistes (65+ years performing group), a wheelchair dancer with learning disabilities, international bursary students from Natarang Group, Poland and several others were part of the event.
    Anoushka's mother Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, was also present at the event along with Rishi Sunak's parents.
    Anoushka spoke about her love for the dance form and how it helps her let go of all worries as she is dancing beside her friends.  “I love to be on stage,” Anoushka said in the IT interview.
    ALSO READ: Watch: Rishi Sunak makes hasty exit during COP27 event
    At 42, Rishi Sunak is the youngest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in over 400 years and the first Indian-origin person to hold the office.
    He was the Chancellor of the Exchequer before becoming Prime Minister. He and Akshata Murthy, have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.
    He is also the first Hindu to be a part of the highest office of state and he has a Ganesha statue adorning his desk.
    ALSO READ: Russia denies slowing inspections for Ukraine grain ships
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
