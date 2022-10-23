    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    UK PM race: Former home secretary Suella Braverman declares support for Rishi Sunak

    By Nishtha Pandey

    In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, Braverman wrote Johnson is “one of our most significant prime ministers in history”.

    Suella Braverman, who resigned as home secretary on Wednesday, has shown her support for Rishi Sunak's bid for prime minister, as reported by The Telegraph.

    As attorney general under Boris Johnson, Braverman is a big figure on the right of the party, and it was rumoured she would run for the leadership. Her support for Sunak will count as a big blow to Johnson’s campaign.
    She criticised violating manifesto commitments in her resignation letter to Liz Truss on Wednesday. She is a member of parliament who has expressed a strong interest in "culture war concerns" and stated that it is her "goal" to see refugees sent back to Rwanda.
    In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, Braverman wrote Johnson is “one of our most significant prime ministers in history”.
    Also read: Rishi Sunak favourite to replace Liz Truss as UK Prime Minister
    Then she added, things need to change. We, as a party, need to change. We need to provide leadership, stability and confidence to the British people. We cannot indulge in parochial or nativist fantasies.
    Yes, I want a leader of our Party and our country to inspire hope for a better future and raise our spirits. And I need a leader who will put our house in order and apply a steady, careful hand on the tiller. That person, for me, is Rishi Sunak.
    She ends by saying that Britain is in “dire straits” and Sunak is the candidate that “fits the bill and I am proud to support him.”
    Amid Boris Johnson's fight to get enough support to make a return as Britain’s prime minister, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak on Sunday formally declared his candidacy to replace Liz Truss.
    Also read: A timeline of Liz Truss's downfall as UK Prime Minister
    42-year-old Sunak is the clear frontrunner as he raced ahead with the backing of at least 128 Tory members of Parliament, even as loyalists of his former boss Boris Johnson claimed he has the necessary 100 MPs needed to make it to the shortlist.
    While the former prime minister is yet to officially declare his candidacy, the contest is shaping up as a three-way fight between Sunak, Johnson and third-placed Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt (former defence minister).
    Also read: Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM as he wants to fix economy
