UK passport workers launch five-week walkout over pay

More than 1,000 members of the PCS civil servants union will be taking part in the walkout, and picket lines will be established outside eight sites. A nationwide walkout of over 130,000 civil servants is planned for April 28.

UK passport office workers have announced a five-week strike beginning Monday, April 3, in protest against their current pay rates. The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) has accused the government of failing to deal fairly with public sector workers, and members of the union claim that they have been hit hard by the combination of stagnating wages and soaring inflation. This has left them struggling to meet their everyday costs of living.

The PCS general secretary, Mark Serwotka, stated that the government has failed to hold meaningful talks with civil servants, while negotiations have been opened with unions representing health workers and teachers.

He added that ministers have refused to improve the imposed pay rise of two percent, and have failed to address other concerns that are worrying their members.

More than 1,000 members of the PCS civil servants union will be taking part in the walkout, and picket lines will be established outside eight sites. A nationwide walkout of over 130,000 civil servants is planned for April 28.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously rejected demands for significant pay hikes in the public sector, stating that such demands are unaffordable and will fuel inflation.

The UK government and teaching unions agreed earlier this month to hold "intensive talks," but teacher union leaders said on Monday that they have rejected the latest pay offer and announced further walkouts.

The government had proposed a £1,000 ($1,231) one-off payment for the current school year and an average pay rise of 4.5 percent for next year. However, the National Education Union (NEU) members in England voted to turn down the deal and plan to strike on April 27 and May 2.

NEU joint general secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney stated that the offer showed an astounding lack of understanding of the desperate situation in the education system.

The UK has experienced a wave of industrial action across the economy in recent months, affecting ambulance staff, rail staff, doctors, teachers, dock workers, and others.