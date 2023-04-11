homeworld NewsUK names MI5 deputy Anne Keast Butler as first female cyber spy chief

UK names MI5 deputy Anne Keast-Butler as first female cyber spy chief

UK names MI5 deputy Anne Keast-Butler as first female cyber spy chief
By Anand Singha  Apr 11, 2023 7:26:05 PM IST (Published)

Keast-Butler currently serves as the deputy director general of MI5, the domestic intelligence agency of Britain.

The British intelligence communications agency GCHQ on Tuesday, April 11, announced the appointment of Anne Keast-Butler as its first female director.  She will take over the role in May from Jeremy Fleming, who has served for six years.
As the director, Keast-Butler will be responsible for protecting the country against terrorism, cybercrime, and foreign threats.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who made the appointment, stated that Keast-Butler had an impressive track record in the national security network. "Anne will  use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe," he said.
Also read: Russian parliament backs electronic call-up papers to help in mobilisation of conscripts
Keast-Butler currently serves as the deputy director general of MI5, the domestic intelligence agency of Britain.
GCHQ is Britain's main eavesdropping agency and maintains close relationships with other intelligence agencies, including the U.S. National Security Agency, as well as counterparts in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, in a consortium known as "Five Eyes".
The agency, which traces its roots back to the early 20th century, is renowned for its expertise in offensive cyber work.
Stella Rimington was the first woman to lead MI5 in 1992, inspiring the casting of Judi Dench as "M" in the James Bond movies a few years later. GCHQ follows MI5's lead by appointing a female head, demonstrating the agency's commitment to diversity and inclusion.
GCHQ works with MI6, MI5, the police, the government's defense department, overseas partners, and private sector and academia.
Also read: IMF says global growth prospects over medium term now seem dimmer than in decades
Earlier this month, the agency provided a rare statement on its offensive cyber work, revealing that its hackers had launched operations against militants, state-backed disinformation campaigns, and attempts to interfere in elections.
With inputs from Reuters
