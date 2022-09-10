King Charles III promises to uphold the constitutional principles in his maiden speech

By CNBCTV18.com

After taking over the mantle as the monarch of UK, King Charles III delivered an emotional speech to the nation on Friday, promising to serve the people of England “with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

This was King Charles III’s first speech to the nation that was broadcast at the same time as a service on Friday evening at St. Paul's Cathedral to commemorate his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The service was attended by senior politicians and 2,000 members of the public. It also witnessed the first official rendition of the national anthem - God Save the King – after the proclamation of Charles as the new king.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96. After her death, her eldest son took the regnal name of Charles III and assumed charge as the king on Thursday.

King Charles III delivered the speech from the same room Elizabeth used for her televised broadcasts. In a sombre and serious tone, Charles paid tribute to the late Queen as a monarch and mother and also gave a vivid demonstration of continuity in this constitutional monarchy.

Here are some of the major takeaways from the king’s speech.

Talking about his mother, the 73-year-old king said, “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept.” Recalling Elizabeth’s vow on her 21st birthday to serve the people, the king too pledged to “uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation” for the remainder of his life.

Acknowledging that his life had now changed, the king said he would no longer be able to devote time and energies to the charities and issues that he deeply cared about. He said he was confident that the important work would go on to the trusted hands of others.

He announced that his elder son William and his wife Catherine would be the Prince and Princess of Wales. He also expressed his love for his second son Harry and his wife Meghan “as they continue to build their lives overseas".

About the Queen Consort and his wife for 17 years, Camilla, the king said: "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

In the end, he thanked his “darling Mama” for the love and devotion she had shown to her family and nations all these years.

"May 'flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest'," the king said in the end.

