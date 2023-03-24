UK Indian Embassy attack: Delhi Police registers case after MHA orders to take legal action

According to the police, the case has been lodged under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Days after Khalistani sympathizers staged a violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK), the Delhi police said on Friday that it has registered a case in connection with the protest. The FIR has booked accused people who were involved in allegedly vandalizing the High Commission premises and pulling down the Indian national flag.

“Special cell has started the investigation as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality abroad, Delhi police said.

The violent protest was staged on March 19 after which the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the Delhi police to take appropriate legal action.

According to the police, the case has been lodged under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

According to the sources, on receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs on the incident at the Indian High Commission, London last week, the MHA asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action. Taking cognisance of the report, the case was registered.

The protesters violently staged their anger over the hunt in India for Amritpal Singh who leads "Waris Punjab De," a radical organisation started by actor and activist Deep Sidhu. He is linked to a massive protest on February 23 against the arrest of his key aide and kidnapping accused, Lovepreet Singh. Six policemen were injured during the clash.

Following the violent actions in the UK, India had reacted angrily to the developments in London, with British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott being summoned to the external affairs ministry late on Sunday night for registering a strong protest over the “actions taken by separatist and extremist elements” against the Indian mission.