UK imposes sanctions on Russian judges for sentencing of Putin opponent

he move came after a Russian court dismissed Kara-Murza's appeal, upholding his 25-year jail sentence for alleged treason and other offenses.

The UK government has taken a strong stance against the "deplorable" sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent dual-national dissident, by imposing sanctions on key figures responsible for the politically motivated conviction. The move came after a Russian court dismissed Kara-Murza's appeal, upholding his 25-year jail sentence for alleged treason and other offenses.

In response to the court's decision, six individuals directly involved in the sentencing process - three judges, two prosecutors, and an expert witness - are now facing asset freezes and travel bans. Among them are Moscow city court judges Vitaly Belitsky and Ekaterina Dorokhina, as well as Basmanny district court judge Natalia Dudar, who played a significant role in extending Kara-Murza's pre-trial detention.

The 41-year-old dissident, who holds both Russian and British citizenship, has been a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin's regime and continued to express his anti-war stance even after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Kara-Murza's unwavering commitment to speaking out against the Kremlin drew attention and led to his arrest, just hours after he appeared on CNN and referred to Russia as "a regime of murderers."

The British government's sanctions also target two prosecutors and an "expert witness" who provided false justifications for Kara-Murza's detention. The Foreign Office has unequivocally stated that Kara-Murza's persecution is directly linked to his anti-war activism and opposition to the Russian regime.

The situation has sparked international concern, with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemning the rejection of Kara-Murza's appeal as "desperate and unfounded" and calling for his immediate release. The imposition of sanctions represents a firm stance by the UK against human rights violations and politically motivated convictions, sending a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.