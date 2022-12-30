UK hospital sends lung cancer diagnosis message to patients instead of 'Merry Christmas'

Askern Medical Practice in England’s South Yorkshire sent bulk messages on December 23 to the patients with false diagnosis of lung cancer. The text messages prompted the patients to complete a DS-1500 form, which enables persons with terminal illnesses to apply for certain benefits, and stated that the patients have "aggressive lung cancer with metastases".

A hospital in England unwittingly terrified its patients on Christmas Eve. In an SMS blast gone horribly wrong, the Askern Medical Practice in England’s South Yorkshire sent bulk messages to patients on Christmas Eve, saying they had terminal lung cancer, UK media reported. The hospital later clarified that it had meant to wish them a merry Christmas.

The incident occurred on December 23. The text messages prompted the recipients to complete a DS-1500 form, which enables persons with terminal illnesses to apply for certain benefits, and stated that the patients have "aggressive lung cancer with metastases", as per a BBC report.

DS-1500 is the form given to people who have terminal illness and metastasis is the term used when cancer spreads from where it was first found to other parts of the body.

The Independent reported that a man awaiting the results of a lung cancer test — which had come back negative earlier — was among those who got the text.

Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears". The text asked for “a DS-1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.

Southgate added, "I received this message and I’m not the only one."

As per BBC, a patient named Carl Chegwin said, "The first thing I thought was, 'is this some kind of sick joke?' It completely took me by surprise... It's not often (that) I go to the doctor, then out of the blue, it's cancer. I'm sat there scratching my head thinking, 'I do smoke, do they know something I don't?'"

"They've just told people a few days before Christmas that they've got terminal lung cancer. They can't do that."

The hospital however sent a follow up message to the patients apologising the mistake and said that the message was sent in error.

“Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent. This has been sent in error. Our message to you should have read: We wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. In case of emergency please contact NHS 111 no-reply.text@nhs.net," the hospital said.