UK health chief sees 'unfair' pricing for COVID travel tests

Britain’s competition watchdog said on Sunday it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travellers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were preventing some people from going on vacation.

PCR tests required for most travellers average about 75 pounds (USD 104) each, or 300 pounds for a family of four, but many firms charge significantly more. Prices quoted by providers listed on the government website range from 17 pounds (USD 24) to 250 pounds (USD 347).

Javid said Sunday that he had asked the Competition and Markets Authority to crackdown on unfair market practices by test providers.

People should be able to go on holiday, whether it's to see family or just to relax, without fearing excessive fees for PCR tests, he said on Twitter.

The watchdog has the authority to intervene directly when it uncovers unfair practices but it can also provide advice directly to ministers so they can take swifter action.

We are aware of concerns about the evolving markets for COVID-19 tests for international travellers, the agency said. We look forward to providing the Secretary of State with advice on how best to ensure that travellers have access to tests that are affordable and reliable.