UK govt defends BBC's editorial independence amid India's tax survey

The British government took a firm stance in Parliament, defending the BBC and its editorial freedom in response to the Income-Tax department's recent three-day survey of the media corporation's New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

On Tuesday, in response to a question raised in the House of Commons, a junior minister from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) stated that the government cannot comment on the allegations made by the I-T department over an "ongoing investigation". However, the minister emphasised the importance of media freedom and freedom of speech as vital components of 'robust democracies'.

David Rutley, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of the FCDO, pointed to a "broad and deep relationship" with India which meant the UK was able to discuss a wide range of issues in a "constructive manner".

"We stand up for the BBC. We fund the BBC. We think the BBC World Service is vital. We want the BBC to have that editorial freedom," said Rutley.

"It criticises us (government), it criticises the (Opposition) Labour party, and it has that freedom that we believe is so important. That freedom is key, and we want to be able to communicate its importance to our friends across the world, including the government in India," he said.

The minister provided an update on the issue in the Commons, stating that the I-T department of India conducted what is being called a "survey" of the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices, starting on February 14 and concluding three days later, on February 16.

The minister emphasized the operational and editorial independence of the BBC and highlighted the important role played by the public broadcaster. The FCDO provides funding for BBC services in 12 languages, including Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Telugu, which underscores the significance of the BBC in India.

"It will continue to do so, because it is important to ensure that our voice — and an independent voice, through the BBC — is heard throughout the world," he said.

The minister faced questioning from opposition MPs regarding the "deeply worrying raids," and was asked about discussions with the Indian government.

In response, the minister said, "It is because of our broad and deep relationship with India that we are able to discuss a wide range of issues in a constructive manner with its government. As part of those conversations, this issue has been raised and we continue to monitor the situation."

The urgent question was raised by Northern Ireland MP Jim Shannon, who branded the action a "deliberate act of intimidation following the release of an unflattering documentary about the country’s leader" and sharply criticised the UK government for failing to make a statement on the issue.

"The raids happened seven days ago. Since then — I say this respectfully — there has been silence from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. No government statements have been issued, and it has taken an urgent question to encourage the government to condemn this blatant attack on press freedoms," said Shannon, a member of Parliament for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

British Sikh Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi expressed his concerns that "India, a nation with which we have shared values of democracy and press freedoms, decided to conduct a raid on the BBC offices after the airing of a documentary critical of the Indian Prime Minister’s actions".

"These issues have absolutely been raised as part of those conversations," the minister responded.

Other Labour MPs pointed out that it was not the first time that the authorities in India had undertaken such "investigations into media organisations that are critical of the current government".

"We need to ensure that our views on media freedom are communicated clearly with other governments. We have those conversations not only with the government of India, but across the world. We think these are very important principles and, as I said, they are essential elements for robust democracies," the minister said.

"Our broad and deep relationship, guided by the comprehensive strategic partnership and the 2030 road map for India-UK future relations, allows us to discuss a wide range of issues in a constructive manner with the government of India. We continue to follow the matter closely," he added.

Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman, a vocal supporter of the Indian government, asked the minister to confirm if the I-T authorities in India have been investigating the BBC for seven years.

The minister, however, declined to comment on "an ongoing investigation that the BBC is actively engaged in".

The I-T department said in a statement following the survey that the income and profits disclosed by the organisation’s units were "not commensurate with the scale of operations in India".

With inputs from agency