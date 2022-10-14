UK finance minister reportedly ousted amid market & political pressure

By CNBCTV18.com

Kwarteng had to cut his visit to Washington short on Thursday as ministers tried to address the market chaos in the recent weeks.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the UK Finance Minister, was reportedly ousted on Friday amid market and political pressure after less than six weeks in the role.

"As I have said many times in the past week, following the status quo was simply not an option. For too long this country has been dogged by low growth rates and high taxation — that must still change if this country is to succeed," Kwarteng said in his letter to the Truss.

"It is important now as we move forward to emphasise your government's commitment to fiscal discipline," his letter also mentioned.

According to media reports, UK PM Liz Truss is set to announce that the government will abandon the important fiscal policy pledges laid out in the Finance Minister's controversial 'mini-budget' on September 23, which included large quantities of underfunded tax cuts.

The other policies include Kwarteng's pledge to reverse the prior FM Rishi Sunak's corporation tax hike from 19 percent to 25 percent, which is estimated to cost about 19 billion pounds by 2026, as well as a 1.25 percent cut to dividend tax.

Kwarteng had to cut his visit to Washington short on Thursday as ministers tried to address the market chaos in the recent weeks. This included a rise in mortgage rates for prospective homeowners as well as long-dated government bonds' sell-off which led the Bank of England to intervene to save pension funds from collapsing.

The UK PM had been under a lot of pressure to rethink her economic policies as opinion polls showed that the support for the ruling Conservative Party reducing and lawmakers from her own party allegedly plotting to oust her following a tumultous five weeks in office.